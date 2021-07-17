Grab the umbrellas! Chance for showers and storms throughout the weekend

Showers and storms are going to be the main storyline when it comes to weather this weekend. A line of showers and storms moves in Saturday morning and becomes more widespread throughout the day. A lull in the rain will give us a mostly dry afternoon with the chance for pop up showers by Saturday night. A very low chance that any of these storms will turn severe, but with the heavy rain we could see some localized flash flooding.

Rain continues heading into Sunday, with more widespread showers in the morning and afternoon. Rain chances continue into the work week.