Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Grab the umbrellas! Chance for showers and storms throughout the weekend

A line of showers and storms moves in Saturday morning and becomes more widespread throughout the day.

Posted: Jul 17, 2021 6:27 AM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

Showers and storms are going to be the main storyline when it comes to weather this weekend. A line of showers and storms moves in Saturday morning and becomes more widespread throughout the day. A lull in the rain will give us a mostly dry afternoon with the chance for pop up showers by Saturday night. A very low chance that any of these storms will turn severe, but with the heavy rain we could see some localized flash flooding. 

Rain continues heading into Sunday, with more widespread showers in the morning and afternoon. Rain chances continue into the work week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events