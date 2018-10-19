Clear

Governor's family endorses Marsha Blackburn

MGN Online Photo

Pilot gives $1m to McConnell-linked PAC aiding Blackburn.

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 7:06 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The gas station chain founded by Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's family has donated $1 million to a political committee supporting Republican Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn's Senate bid.

Campaign finance reports show Pilot Corporation made the Aug. 28 donation to the Senate Leadership Fund, a group linked to GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Haslam previously was Knoxville-based Pilot's president. His father, Jim Haslam, founded the company. The governor's brother, Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, is Pilot's CEO. The company often gives large donations to GOP interests.

The Senate Leadership Fund has spent $10 million-plus to help Blackburn, largely through TV attack ads against her opponent, Democratic ex-Gov. Phil Bredesen.

Outside spending has topped $32 million in the race, with around $19 million helping Blackburn and $13 million boosting Bredesen.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 48°
Fayetteville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 49°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events