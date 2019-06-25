Governors Drive middle lane striped too small in Huntsville repaving project

Another major fumble was made in the Governors Drive repaving project.

A subcontractor has made the middle turn lane too small. It comes just days after the contractor worked well into the morning rush, missing the 6 o'clock deadline.

The Department of Transportation said it'll be Wednesday or Thursday night before the turn lane is fixed. In the meantime, it's telling drivers to use caution. It's a dangerous mistake, and one driver said it could cause crashes.

Scott Perry said he left his construction job along Governors Drive Monday and noticed the middle lane was not big enough for a car.

"It's like big enough for a motorcycle. Somebody made a mistake," Perry said.

The Department of Transportation admitted that the subcontractor responsible for re-striping the road messed up the middle lane, and it now needs to be fixed.

Perry said driving a trailer along the narrow road makes him nervous.

"The biggest thing I don't like is how narrow it is. Pulling a trailer and stuff, it's difficult," he said.

The turn lane isn't the only issue. Last Friday, the morning rush was jammed on Governors while the contractor finished work.

They're supposed to be done at 6 o'clock in the morning, but said they couldn't safely re-open the lanes, so they worked until 10:20. Perry said until the turn lane is corrected, he won't use it.

"I wouldn't do it. I would just use my blinker and stay in the lane you're in with traffic," he said.

With more than a month left in the repaving project, he said he hopes to finish his job along Governors Drive soon so he can avoid the road altogether.

"I hope I'm not around here. I hope we get done with this house before then," he said.

The Department of Transportation said the contractor or subcontractor will be footing the bill for re-striping the turn lane.

As for last Friday's mess, the department apologized and said it would talk to the contractor about making sure they're finished by 6 o'clock in the morning.

The Governors Drive repaving should be finished by the time school starts. Crews are only supposed to be working Sunday through Thursday, 6 o'clock in the evening to 6 o'clock in the morning.