Traffic Alert: Governors Drive westbound at Gallatin Street back open after multiple-vehicle wreck

Traffic is moving.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 3:34 PM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2019 4:15 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: Governors Drive westbound at Gallatin Street is back open.

According to Huntsville police, Governors Drive westbound at Gallatin Street is currently shut down due to a multiple-vehicle wreck.

