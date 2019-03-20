Traffic Alert: Governors Drive westbound at Gallatin Street back open after multiple-vehicle wreck

UPDATE: Governors Drive westbound at Gallatin Street is back open.
According to Huntsville police, Governors Drive westbound at Gallatin Street is currently shut down due to a multiple-vehicle wreck.
For live traffic alerts, click HERE.
