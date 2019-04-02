Governors Drive has hour-long backup for second day in a row

People heading north on Highway 431 experienced quite the back-up for the second day in a row. It took almost an hour for some drivers to travel seven miles on the road.

The City of Huntsville said this was due to resurfacing on Parkhill Road, right off Governors drive, and it corrected the issue so no lanes would be closed on Tuesday. The city's spokesperson said Tuesday's work was supposed to be complete by the morning commute, but it took longer than expected.

Ignacio Baeza, who lives in Marshall County, said he relies on driving on Highway 431 to get to work.

"It used to take me 10 minutes to cross this mountain, but now it takes me 45 minutes or an hour," he said.

Video shared with WAAY 31 by a viewer shows the traffic was backed up all the way to Sutton Road in the Owens Cross Roads area.

Huntsville police sent out an email alert around 7:30 Tuesday morning warning drivers of the backup, because one lane was shut down in each direction.

Since Cecil Ashburn Drive shutdown 3 months ago, drivers have said they are frustrated by the slow down.

"There's no choice, that's the only way," said Baeza.

The city said the contractor was in charge on Monday when the back up occurred. On Tuesday, the city's engineering department took the lead.

Mayor Tommy Battle has talked with every department and the contractor involved, according to the city's spokesperson. He told them no roadwork is allowed to be performed on Highway 431 or its cross street until Cecil Ashburn reopens, unless it's an emergency.