Governors Drive, 12th Street intersection now stop-controlled

Northbound drivers approaching Governors Drive from 12th Street will temporarily have to do without a stop light or being able to legally turn left onto Governors, according to the City of Huntsville.

Huntsville officials announced Thursday that the intersection will be stop-controlled, meaning northbound drivers on 12th Street will stop at a stop sign before being able to turn right only onto Governors Drive.

The City advised motorists to use caution in the area and obey all traffic control signs and pavement markings. A new traffic signal will be installed at a later date.