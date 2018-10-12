Birmingham attorney represents Spencer's victims' families in meeting with AL government officials

Birmingham attorney, Tommy James, met with Governor Ivey's legal team and Attorney General Steve Marshall Friday morning in Montgomery to represent the families of Jimmy Spencer's murder victims, and he said another meeting between them has been set up for the near future.

“They listened to my clients’ unique perspectives and how they have been completely devastated by the loss of their innocent loved ones due to a flawed system and people simply not doing their jobs," James said.

According to James, his clients want to know how the system failures that led to Spencer's release and the subsequent murders of their family members could occur. He said they also want to know how the agencies that allowed his release will be held accountable to prevent incidents like this from occurring in the future.

James said he thinks the meeting went well and that they agreed they will talk more within the next few days after more information has been received from the Board of Pardons and Paroles.

"The Governor’s Counsel told me that my clients’ loved ones’ deaths brought attention to obvious problems that allowed Spencer to be paroled and then remain a free man after parole to commit these murders," he said. "He said that they are looking at broader problems in the system that also need to be addressed.”

Governor Ivey and Steve Marshall will hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, October 15 following their meeting with the Board of Pardons and Paroles in Montgomery at the State Capital. WAAY 31 will air this live on TV, at waaytv.com and on the WAAY-TV Facebook page.