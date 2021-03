On Monday Governor Kay Ivey will visit areas impacted by the March 25 tornadoes.

This includes Calhoun, Hale and Shelby counties.

She will begin her day at the Oak Bowery Missionary Baptist Church, which serves as a voluteer reception center in Calhoun County.

She will then tour Hale County and end her day in Shelby County.

Thursday's tornadoes killed at least five people in Calhoun County.