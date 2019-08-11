Governor Kay Ivey to sign several bills into law

Governor Kay Ivey will host a ceremonial bill signing Monday morning for bills passed during the 2019 Regular legislative Session.

The following bills will be ceremonially signed by the governor:

HB549 – This bill authorizes the Department of Public Health to provide education and services regarding care for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or related diseases. It also authorizes the Department to receive funding.

HB261 – This bill requires trade schools and junior colleges that offer CDL truck driving courses to offer training on the recognition, prevention and reporting of human trafficking.

SB11 – SB11 amends the current law to increase the statutes of limitations for civil actions involving a sex offense.

SB190 – This bill provides judicial immunity from any liability arising from the execution of their duties to every magistrate and clerk of the circuit and district courts of this state.

SB10 – This bill provides for the rights and responsibilities of an individual with a disability as it relates to allowing service animals in public housing.

HB308 – This bill requires that sheriffs and the Department of Corrections provide personal hygiene products to female inmates.

HB 24 – This bill provides that the blindness of an individual may not serve as a basis for denial or restriction of parental rights in custody cases, adoption petitions or denial of foster care placement.

HB 241 – This bill increases fines and penalties for licenses of the Board of Examiners of Landscape Architects. It also increases the license application fee.

HB35 – This bill authorizes a pharmacist licensed by the Board of Pharmacy and a physician licensed by the State Board of Medical Examiners to enter into a collaborative practice agreement.

SB73 – This bill requires that pharmacy benefit managers allow pharmacies and pharmacists to disclose the price of prescription drugs in certain cases. Currently, pharmacy benefit managers prohibit pharmacies and pharmacists from doing so. It also requires pharmacy benefit managers to register with the Department of Insurance.

Governor Ivey's ceremonial bill signing will start at 11 a.m. at the State Capitol.