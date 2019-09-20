Clear

Governor Kay Ivey to begin cancer treatment in Birmingham

Gov. Kay Ivey

The cancer was found early and is said to be very treatable.

Governor Kay Ivey will begin treatment for cancer in Birmingham on Friday. This comes after she released a statement Thursday afternoon announcing her diagnosis of lung cancer.

Ivey said the cancer was found early and is very treatable. She will be cared for at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital where she will have a series of specialized radiation treatments.

She says her treatment will have a low impact on her schedule and won't prevent her from doing her job. She also shared her doctors say her treatment has a high success rate. One local oncologist told us he wishes the governor well.

"I'm glad to hear that governor ivey got this situation caught early and of course we all hope and pray that she gets cured and I think she has a very high chance of that happening," said Dr. John Waples an oncologist at Clearview Cancer Institute.

Governor Ivey asked for prayers and support as she beings her outpatient treatment.

