Governor Kay Ivey calls Alabama Legislature into Special Session

Governor Kay Ivey has called the Alabama Legislature into a Special Session, following her 2019 State of the State Address on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Ivey's office says the governor called the Special Session to tackle Alabama’s ongoing infrastructure issues.

Below is a statement from Ivey regarding her decision:

“Due to the dire need to act now, I am the Alabama Legislature into a special session, focused solely on passing this critical infrastructure legislation. Beginning tomorrow, as we enter this special session, we must shift our focus and tackle this issue together! It’s time to make our crumbling infrastructure system a problem of the past.”