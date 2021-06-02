Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey launches re-election campaign

On Wednesday morning, Gov. Kay Ivey announced her re-election campaign for governor.

“Alabamians have shown the rest of the nation that our faith, resilience and common sense are what makes us and drives us forward to a promising future. I am proud to be your governor and would be honored to serve you for a second term,” Ivey, 76, said in a news release. “Alabama is working again, and the best is yet to come.”

The release states, in the last four years under Ivey's leadership, Alabama has created over 44,000 new jobs, built the best business climate of all 50 states and reached the lowest unemployment rate in the state’s history.