Governor Kay Ivey, Attorney General Steve Marshall tour devastation in Lee County

On Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall toured the devastation the tornadoes on Sunday caused to Lee County.

Ivey first took a helicopter tour of the area to see the scope of the destruction. An unimaginable amount of people's personal belongings were thrown throughout the area, and homes were ripped right from their foundations.

Beauregard, Alabama, in Lee County, is where the epicenter of the EF-4 tornado touched down on Sunday. Winds in the area reached 170 miles per hour.

Steve Marshall said he's never seen storm damage like what's left behind in Lee County.

"I've just been on the ground in this area, but you can see completely where trailers have almost exploded, frames mangled, and you just see the sadness of the destruction, which has taken place here," Marshall said.

Marshall said this was his first visit to the area since the tornadoes came through on Sunday. He said his office is making sure that survivors and people who want to help are not scammed. So far, his office has no reports of anyone with bad intentions.