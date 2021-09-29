Gov. Ivey, Huntsville Mayor Battle speak out on looming federal gov't shutdown

Lawmakers in Washington are scrambling right now to find a way to avoid a shutdown as the government is set to run out of money Thursday without congressional action.

A shutdown would impact people across the country, especially in places like the Rocket City with its strong ties to federal government jobs and contracts. A shutdown means many government employees would get furloughed, causing a massive ripple effect throughout the country.

Thousands of those federal workers would stop getting paid until lawmakers in Washington could reach a deal, just like what happened back in December 2018 and January 2019.

Beyond furlongs, a failure to prevent a government shutdown has far-reaching consequences impacting everyone from new homebuyers and Social Security recipients to air travelers and National Parks visitors.

“Just tend to your knitting and get the job done," Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey told WAAY 31 News Wednesday. The governor went on to say lawmakers need to "get their ducks in a row like we do in Alabama and tend to your business."

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle also reacting to news out of the nation's capital as lawmakers work on a short-term fix to keep the government funded.

“Nobody wants to see a shutdown, a shut down is not good for anybody," Battle said.

Lawmakers could agree on a short-term spending bill as early as a vote Thursday, but the bigger question and deadline looming next month is if lawmakers will be able to agree on raising the federal debt ceiling.

Failure to do that would spell even bigger problems for a country already rocked with a pandemic and economic slowdown.

“We don’t need a shutdown," Ivey added.

The private sector won't avoid the consequences of a possible government shutdown, either. Any company that contracts business with the U.S. government is impacted, and stocks are trading lower amid all of the uncertainty.