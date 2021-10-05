Governor Ivey visits Kate Duncan Smith DAR school

This week, schools across North Alabama celebrate National School Lunch week.

Throughout the week, schools will emphasize the importance of a healthy school lunch in a child’s life, along with the impact such diet will have both inside and outside the classroom.

Today, in Marshall Co. Kate Duncan Smith DAR school welcomed Governor Kay Ivey.

Governor Ivey toured the Agriculture Department’s school garden where the students grow and sell their own lettuce.

Students will sell the lettuce they grow to the cafeteria. Students say they sold as many as seven cases yesterday.

After Governor Ivey spoke with both faculty and students, she made her way to the cafeteria and had lunch with the kids where she was served some fresh lettuce.