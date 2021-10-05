Clear
BREAKING NEWS Funeral arrangements announced for Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Governor Ivey visits Kate Duncan Smith DAR school

Governor Ivey toured the Agriculture Department’s school garden

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 3:57 PM
Posted By: Xavier Wherry

This week, schools across North Alabama celebrate National School Lunch week.

Throughout the week, schools will emphasize the importance of a healthy school lunch in a child’s life, along with the impact such diet will have both inside and outside the classroom.

Today, in Marshall Co. Kate Duncan Smith DAR school welcomed Governor Kay Ivey.

Governor Ivey toured the Agriculture Department’s school garden where the students grow and sell their own lettuce.

Students will sell the lettuce they grow to the cafeteria. Students say they sold as many as seven cases yesterday.
After Governor Ivey spoke with both faculty and students, she made her way to the cafeteria and had lunch with the kids where she was served some fresh lettuce.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events