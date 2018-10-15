Governor Ivey speaks after meeting with Board of Pardons and Paroles

Governor Ivey held a press conference Monday morning after meeting with the Board of Pardons and Paroles in Montgomery.
Ivey addressed some change in leadership for the Board. There will be a new chairman, Lyn Head, as well as no more early paroles during this period of executive order.
WAAY 31 will continue to update this story with more details.
