Clear

Governor Ivey speaks after meeting with Board of Pardons and Paroles

Governor Ivey held a press conference Monday morning after her meeting with the Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 10:20 AM
Updated: Oct. 15, 2018 10:30 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Governor Ivey held a press conference Monday morning after meeting with the Board of Pardons and Paroles in Montgomery.

Ivey addressed some change in leadership for the Board. There will be a new chairman, Lyn Head, as well as no more early paroles during this period of executive order.

WAAY 31 will continue to update this story with more details.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events