Governor Ivey makes campaign stop in Huntsville

On Monday, Governor Kay Ivey made a stop in Huntsville ahead of Tuesday's election. The Governor was greeted by a room packed full of supporters during her "Alabama is Working Again" tour. Her day was packed full, traveling statewide, including stops at Montgomery, Mobile, Dothan, Auburn and Birmingham.

In Huntsville, Ivey was introduced by Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong. She took a few minutes to encourage everyone to get out to the polls before they close at 7 on Tuesday. Ivey said although the polls look strong, she still hopes for a good voter turnout and looks forward to continuing to work for Alabama.

"Certainly we've had a busy 19 months of bringing good paying jobs and improving education and doing some other things. But there's still more to be done and I'm just very optimistic and what the future will bring," said Ivey while in Huntsville.

WAAY 31 also asked Ivey if she's been in contact with the head of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency ahead of the severe weather threat on Tuesday. She said as of right now, she has not talked to the EMA Director about Tuesday's severe weather risk but she's confident it won't have an impact on the voter turnout.

"When the weather comes tomorrow, people will be prepared and everyone still needs to get out and vote. And it wont last all day and for goodness sake, go to the polls and vote before they close at 7 o'clock," explained Ivey.

Ivey became governor last year when then Governor Robert Bentley resigned in the middle of an impeachment push. She faces Democratic challenger Walt Maddox.