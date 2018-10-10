Governor Ivey issues warning of Hurricane Michael

Governor Kay Ivey is warning Alabama residents to stay safe as Hurricane Michael makes landfall. Ivey tweeted several times, warning residents to shelter in place and remain vigilant. She also added that the Emergency Operations Team is ready to respond to whatever damage the storm could bring to Alabama.

Ivey tweeted that due to the current State of Emergency, she is directing all state offices and buildings in 14 counties and any others that may be placed under a Hurricane or Tropical Storm warning to close for the remainder of Wednesday.

There are the shelters open throughout the state. To find a shelter, you can text "ALALERT" to 888777, or visit https://governor.alabama.gov/michael/shelters/.