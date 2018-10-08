Governor Ivey issues State of Emergency due to Hurricane Michael

Governor Ivey issued a State of Emergency on Monday due to the expected impact from Hurricane Michael.
A statement from Ivey's office warns of possible wide-spread power outages, wind damage and debris as the result of high winds and heavy rain. The statement also says that flash flooding and tornadoes could result from the hurricane. Some parts of Alabama are under tropical storm watches or warnings.
“Alabama is once again in the path of a hurricane, but I know Alabamians will once again come together and be prepared for whatever Michael may bring,” Governor Ivey said. “On the state level we are prepared, now is the time for residents in south Alabama to review your emergency preparedness plans and also get prepared. Tomorrow we will start seeing the effects of Michael and those in its path will need to take shelter by tomorrow evening. Please stay weather aware today and tomorrow for any forecast changes. Most importantly, heed all warnings and instructions from local authorities.”
The State of Emergency went into effect at 3 p.m. To receive alerts about Hurricane Michael from the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, text “ALALERT” to 888777.
