Gov. Kay Ivey visits grand opening of Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives in Athens

City leaders from Limestone County, along with Gov. Kay Ivey, came together on Thursday for the grand opening of the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives.

"I'm extremely proud to see this project come to fruition," Ivey said. "To honor our veterans and active service members who have sacrificed so much."

The city of Athens presented the museum with $100,000 to help with funding in years to come.

Ivey applauded the work done at the museum and acknowledged all the memorabilia dating back to the Revolutionary War.

Ivey spoke about her own special veteran, her father.

"His service had a lasting impact on him," Ivey said.

The event proceeded with the official ribbon-cutting that opened the doors to the completed exhibit.

"This is a collection of memorabilia for all of the wars that have been fought," said Ivey. "It pays tribute to all of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, the goal is to teach our children for generations to come.

"This is just the beginning for this facility."