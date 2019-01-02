Governor Ivey awards grant to help domestic violence victims in Alabama

On Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey announced a $59,403 grant awarded to the Alabama Administrative Office of Courts for the education of court officials to "better serve victims of domestic violence."

The grant will go to a program that trains officials about domestic violence and protection for victims through abuse laws like the Elder Abuse Protection Order and Enforcement Act.

“The judicial system can seem daunting and complex, especially when it relates to domestic violence cases," Ivey said in a statement released from her office on Wednesday. "I commend the Administrative Office of Courts for ensuring that judicial employees are given the tools to continue serving the needs of domestic violence victims effectively.”