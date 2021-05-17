Gov. Kay Ivey approves grant for Colbert County to purchase mobile health clinic

Gov. Kay Ivey approved a $500,000 grant to help Colbert County rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The county is using the money to purchase a mobile health and vaccination clinic. It will provide Covid-19 vaccines at first, but the county's future plans include using it as a possible mobile flu clinic.

"We just think it was real tremendous to be able to get something like this because there are so many people who don't have a way to get to some clinic or get to the hospital or get to their doctors office to be able to get that vaccine," says EMA Director Michael David Smith.

They are hoping to have the mobile trailer up and running in about one month.

The mobile health clinic partnered with Helen Keller Hospital to provide medical supplies and staff to help run the clinic.