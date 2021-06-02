Governor Ivey announces re-election campaign

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced her plans to run for governor again.

Although her re-election announcement does not come as a surprise, political science professor Waymon Burke says it will make both Republican and Democratic candidates rethink their decision to run for governor.

"It's strategic that she's doing it at this time because it basically scares away possible contenders. She did so well the last time in 2018 and she had some powerful opposition," says Burke.

Burke says Ivey is well positioned for re-election because she has been a strong force in Alabama politics for many years and isn't seen as a controversial candidate.