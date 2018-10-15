Governor Ivey affirms support for pro-life Amendment Two

Governor Kay Ivey affirmed her support Monday morning for Alabama's pro-life Constitutional Amendment Two.

Amendment Two would change the constitution to support the "sanctity of unborn life." Voters will be asked in 3 weeks if they want to make this state policy. It would not ban abortion, which is protected by federal law. Current Alabama law does not include any text directly relating to "unborn lives" or abortion.

“Now, perhaps more than ever, is the time for Alabama to affirm the sanctity of unborn life," Ivey said. "It's unconscionable to me that Walt Maddox would join abortion rights activists from across the country in opposing this measure that simply recognizes the rights of our precious unborn babies."