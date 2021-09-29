Ivey, Huntsville Mayor Battle speak out on looming federal gov't shutdown

Lawmakers in Washington are scrambling right now to find a way to avoid a shutdown as the government is set to run out of money Thursday without congressional action.

A shutdown would impact people across the country, especially in places like the Rocket City, with its strong ties to federal government jobs and contracts. A shutdown would leave many government employees furloughed, causing a massive ripple effect throughout the country.

Thousands of those federal workers would stop getting paid until lawmakers in Washington could reach a deal, just like what happened back in December 2018 and January 2019.

Beyond furloughs, a failure to prevent a government shutdown would impact everyone, from new homebuyers to National Parks visitors.

“Just tend to your knitting and get the job done," Gov. Kay Ivey told WAAY-31 Wednesday. The governor went on to say lawmakers need to "get their ducks in a row like we do in Alabama and tend to your business."

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle also reacted to news out of the nation's capital as lawmakers work on a short-term fix to keep the government funded.

“Nobody wants to see a shutdown," he said. "A shutdown is not good for anybody."

Lawmakers could agree on a short-term spending bill as early as Thursday, but the bigger question and deadline looming next month is if lawmakers will be able to agree on raising the federal debt ceiling.

Failure to do that would spell even bigger problems for a country already rocked by a pandemic and economic slowdown.

“We don’t need a shutdown," Ivey said.

The private sector won't avoid the consequences of a possible government shutdown, either. Any company that contracts business with the U.S. government would be affected, and stocks are trading lower amid all of the uncertainty.