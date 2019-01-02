Government shutdown impacts local business

The government shutdown is in its' 12th day and it is impacting small businesses in The Tennessee Valley. The owners of RICK-N-BALL, (a restoration business) Kevin Ball and Andrew Rickabaugh told WAAY 31 that three months ago they begin applying for a loan through The Small Business Administration. They were pre-approved and figured everything would be just fine.

"We got into the closing stages, turned in all of our paper work for that, then we reached the funding stages, so we were pretty excited about that," said Kevin Ball.

That excitement turned into disappointment for Rickabaugh and Ball because the last thing they expected was a government shutdown.

"It's been a pretty deep impact for us. Going over our resources together, putting our money together and doing what we can to survive," Ball said

Both Rickabaugh and Ball had quit their jobs, which included benefits, so they could start their business together.

They relied on The Small Business Administration to help cover the cost of their expensive equipment. But the SBA is one of 25% of federal agencies currently shut down.

Until Rickabaugh and Ball get their loan, they'll be taking on small jobs.

"We've met several home owners looking to service our customers and our community and I'm just taking it one step at a time," Ball said.

Rickabaugh and Ball are both veterans who've faced several battles in life, so until the government shutdown ends, they say they're staying head strong.

"We're going to push forward, adapt and overcome," Ball said.

The owners also said they're not sure what will happen when the shutdown ends. They'll still qualify for their loan, but there's no telling how long it will take the SBA to get through the backlog.