Government seeks to dismiss Alabama lawsuit over Census

A federal judge on Wednesday gave Alabama until January 25 to respond to the request.

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 11:54 AM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The federal government is asking a judge to dismiss Alabama's lawsuit seeking to exclude people living in the country illegally from 2020 U.S. Census counts.

A federal judge on Wednesday gave Alabama until Jan. 25 to respond to the request.

U.S. Department of Justice lawyers wrote in a court filing last week that Alabama's claim that it could lose a congressional seat because of the practice is "entirely speculative." They also contended that Alabama's claim that it would lose funding is "every bit as speculative."

Alabama sued the U.S. Census Bureau in May, arguing the predicted 2020 Census numbers will cause the state to lose a congressional seat and an electoral vote to a state with a "larger illegal alien population."

