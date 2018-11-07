Government investigating failing windshield wipers in 1.7 million SUVs

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating claims of failing windshield wipers which could result in the recall of 1.7 million GM SUVs, Autoblog reported. This would be an expansion on a previous recall ordered for 370,000 vehicles in 2016. The initial recall for potentially failing windshield wipers involved 2013 models of Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain. The investigation comes after NHTSA reported received 249 more complaints about the sudden failure of the windshield wipers in model years beyond 2013. General Motors reported that not a single crash is attributed to the potential defect.