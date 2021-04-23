Gov. Kay Ivey signs bill banning transgender students from some sports teams

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill into law on Friday banning transgender students from competing on some sports teams.

The bill's text said it "would provide that public K-12 schools may not participate in, sponsor, or provide coaching staff for interscholastic athletic events at which athletes are allowed to participate in competition against athletes who are of a different biological gender, unless the event specifically includes both biological genders."

You can read Alabama House Bill 391 below: