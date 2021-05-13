Gov. Kay Ivey signs bill allowing shipment of wine in Alabama

Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday signed a bill into law to allow the shipment of wine.

House Bill 437 was sponsored by Rep. Terri Collins.

The text says “Under existing law, a producer of alcoholic beverages may only sell its product to distributors or wholesalers, or directly to consumers in limited quantities at its licensed premises.”

It goes on to say “This bill would allow a licensed wine manufacturer to obtain a wine direct shipper permit from the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board to allow the permittee to ship limited quantities of table wine directly to Alabama residents who are at least 21 years of age for their personal use.”

Ivey said of signing the bill “I want to first thank Representative Terri Collins for putting this legislation forward, because it is certainly something the people of Alabama want available to them. Thank you to all involved in putting together a good, clean bill. We are moving Alabama with the times, and I am proud to officially make the wine shipment bill law.”

Ivey signed two other bills on Thursday, Senate Bill 193 and Senate Bill 388.

Senate Bill 193 “includes supplemental appropriations from the Education Trust Fund Advancement and Technology Fund to various school systems, colleges and universities, as well as other entities,” Ivey’s office said.

Senate Bill 388 means that if Congress were to amend federal law, Alabama would adopt Daylight Savings Time statewide.