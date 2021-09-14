Gov. Kay Ivey says Facebook banned her over Biden criticism

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says Facebook temporarily banned her campaign page on Tuesday.

In a statement sent shortly after noon Tuesday, Ivey said it had to do with her comments about President Joe Biden’s push to mandate Covid-19 vaccinations for employees at private businesses.

“Facebook banned my campaign page this morning. We fought back and won. Evidently, they’re upset that I said I’m standing in the way of President Biden to protect Alabamians from this outrageous overreach by the federal government,” Ivey’s statement said.

“If big tech thinks they can silence us and that I won’t fight back, then honey, they haven’t met me. They have another thing coming. I’m not backing down. I never will. We’re fighting Washington. We’ll fight big tech too."

Ivey has been vocal in her disagreement with Biden’s plan. When the president said last week that governors opposed to the vaccination plan should get out of his way, Ivey replied: “You bet I’m standing in the way. And if he thinks he’s going to move me out of the way, he’s got another thing coming. I’m standing as strong as a bull for Alabama against this outrageous Washington overreach. Bring it on.”

Facebook’s public relations department has not responded to WAAY 31’s request for comment.