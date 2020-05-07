Gov. Kay Ivey has proclaimed Thursday, May 7 as a Day of Prayer in Alabama.
It’s the 69th National Day of Prayer. Ivey’s office shared the proclamation and a video message from her.
Credit: Office of Governor Kay Ivey
Related Content
- Gov. Kay Ivey proclaims May 7 as ‘Day of Prayer’ in Alabama
- Read: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's inaugural speech
- Gov. Kay Ivey dismisses health record issue
- Gov. Kay Ivey responds to gay accusations
- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces 'very treatable' lung cancer diagnosis
- Will Gov. Kay Ivey sign Alabama’s abortion ban bill?
- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signs chemical castration bill
- Gov. Kay Ivey helps launch Alabama 2020 Census campaign
- WATCH: Gov. Kay Ivey gives update on Alabama coronavirus fight
- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey: 'Doing fine' after cancer diagnosis
Scroll for more content...