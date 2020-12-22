Gov. Kay Ivey pitches Huntsville as Space Command home in call with Pentagon

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted that she spoke with Pentagon officials Tuesday to promote Alabama, and specifically Huntsville, as the home of the Space Command headquarters.

It was announced in November that Redstone Arsenal is one of six candidates for selection.

According to the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber, this would bring 1,400 jobs that are a combination of uniformed and civilian positions.

The other sites being considered are Kirkland Air Force Base (New Mexico), Offut Air Force Base (Nebraska), Port San Antonio (Texas), Peterson Air Force Base (Colorado), and Patrick Air Force Base (Florida).

A decision is expected in early 2021.