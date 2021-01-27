Gov. Kay Ivey offers help to Alabama towns hit by deadly tornado

FULTONDALE, Ala. (AP) - Gov. Kay Ivey is promising help to families and businesses impacted by the tornado that tore up some of Birmingham's suburbs.

She said the people of Alabama are praying for them and will help them rebuild.

The terrifying tornado trapped entire families in the wreckage of their homes Monday night, killing a teenager and injuring 30 people. Some survived in bathtubs and basements.

The weather service says the twister was an EF- 3 with 150 mph winds.

The governor says "homes and businesses can be rebuilt, but losing a young soul to a heart like this is beyond heartbreaking."

I’d like to express my deepest condolences to the people of Fultondale & Center Point. The people of Alabama are praying for you & we’re here today as a sign of our commitment to helping you recover. #alpolitics #alwx 1/5 pic.twitter.com/vfFcYZD4Dh — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) January 27, 2021

I’ll be touring the damage shorty but what I’ve seen so far made it clear that we have a lot of work ahead of us to ensure this community is restored. Unfortunately, Alabama is no stranger to the damage mother nature is capable of causing in our communities. #alpolitics #alwx 3/5 — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) January 27, 2021