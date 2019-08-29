Clear
Gov. Kay Ivey issues apology for participating in racist skit at Auburn

“As such, I fully acknowledge – with genuine remorse – my participation in a skit like that back when I was a senior in college."

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 2:16 PM
Updated: Aug 29, 2019 2:38 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday issued the following statement

“I have now been made aware of a taped interview that my then-fiance, Ben LaRavia, and I gave to the Auburn student radio station back when I was SGA Vice President.

Gov. Kay Ivey

“Even after listening to the tape, I sincerely do not recall either the skit, which evidently occurred at a Baptist Student Union party, or the interview itself, both which occurred 52-years ago. Even though Ben is the one on tape remembering the skit – and I still don’t recall ever dressing up in overalls or in blackface – I will not deny what is the obvious.

“As such, I fully acknowledge – with genuine remorse – my participation in a skit like that back when I was a senior in college.

“While some may attempt to excuse this as acceptable behavior for a college student during the mid-1960s, that is not who I am today, and it is not what my Administration represents all these years later.

“I offer my heartfelt apologies for the pain and embarrassment this causes, and I will do all I can – going forward – to help show the nation that the Alabama of today is a far cry from the Alabama of the 1960s. We have come a long way, for sure, but we still have a long way to go.”

