Gov. Kay Ivey issues State of Emergency for winter weather impacts

Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency ahead of the potential winter weather in Alabama.

Ivey's office said issuing this state of emergency is a precautionary measure in the instance the state is severely impacted due to freezing weather, and that Ivey reminds Alabamians to stay up-to-speed on the latest weather forecasts and use caution when driving.

