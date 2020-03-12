Clear

Gov. Kay Ivey helps launch Alabama 2020 Census campaign

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey helped kick off the Alabama 2020 Census on Thursday.

She is encouraging all Alabama residents to take just six minutes to fill out census forms.

The census count will impact issues like congressional representation and federal funding for government programs for the next decade.

