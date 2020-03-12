Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey helped kick off the Alabama 2020 Census on Thursday.
She is encouraging all Alabama residents to take just six minutes to fill out census forms.
The census count will impact issues like congressional representation and federal funding for government programs for the next decade.
Learn more about the Alabama census HERE
Related Content
- Gov. Kay Ivey helps launch Alabama 2020 Census campaign
- Read: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's inaugural speech
- Gov. Kay Ivey: Alabama could lose congressional seat in 2020 Census
- Gov. Kay Ivey dismisses health record issue
- Gov. Kay Ivey responds to gay accusations
- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signs chemical castration bill
- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces 'very treatable' lung cancer diagnosis
- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey: 'Doing fine' after cancer diagnosis
- Will Gov. Kay Ivey sign Alabama’s abortion ban bill?
- Kay Ivey elected Governor of Alabama
Scroll for more content...