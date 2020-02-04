Gov. Kay Ivey forming a group to research benefits of lottery in Alabama

Gov. Kay Ivey used her State of the State address Tuesday night to announce she is ready to talk about bringing a lottery to Alabama, but on her terms.

"I will be signing an Executive Order to establish a small working group of some of Alabama’s most distinguished citizens, to begin working, to gather all the facts on how much money we could really gain if some form of gaming expansion occurred," Ivey said.

Ivey said she is going to get the facts when it comes to how much money a lottery in Alabama would potentially raise. She wants legislators to hold off on filing lottery bills that would benefit the education system in the legislative session that started Tuesday.

Educator Charles Austin said he has seen how it has helped surrounding states, and is wondering why it is taking so long for Alabama to catch on.

Austin believes it starts with Pre-Kindergarten. He said he is fully supportive of a bill like one proposed last month by Republican Representative Steve Clouse of Ozark. It would send half of lottery revenue to the state's Pre-K program, and the other half to college scholarships.

"Having a lottery, having money that we know is going to Georgia, that we know is going to Tennessee, coming back into our communities, going back to our schools, I just think is a win," Austin said.

Austin said the governor setting up a group to look at how much money a lottery would bring the state is unnecessary.

"It's gotta be a stall there's gotta be a reason behind that," Austin said. "Its not oh we really need to know what the numbers are, we know it works, there's proof that it works."

Other people WAAY31 spoke to think it is crucial in order to take a statewide vote.

"Yeah, I think numbers are a good way to go, statistics," Amogh Ghjan said.

For Austin, he is hopeful both lawmakers and the governor will take this opportunity to invest in a system he has seen fail children.

"If we have things like funding and resources available for our students, we can give those same students a fighting chance," Austin said.

WAAY31 reached out to the governor's office to learn how she is choosing the members of this research group and when we would find out results. We are waiting to hear back. We do know, she will be releasing the names in the coming days.