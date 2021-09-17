Clear
Gov. Kay Ivey calling for special legislative session to deal with Alabama prisons

Gov. Kay Ivey

Alabama is currently being sued by the US Department of Justice over conditions in state prisons.

Posted: Sep 17, 2021 3:01 PM
Posted By: Stephen Gallien

Alabama takes another step toward fixing the state’s outdated and overcrowded prison system.

Gov. Kay Ivey sent a letter to state lawmakers Friday detailing her plans to call a special session beginning Sept. 27.

The governor’s letter says the session will focus on the urgent need to deal with prison infrastructure failures.

The governor’s letter did not lay out any details about a legislative fix for the prison system.

