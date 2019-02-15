Gov. Kay Ivey awards money to North Alabama groups helping abuse victims

The office of Gov. Kay Ivey issued this press release Friday:

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded more than $138,000 to three agencies in northeast Alabama to continue efforts to provide services to victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence and to prosecute offenders.

Ivey awarded funds to the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office Domestic Violence Unit, Crisis Services of North Alabama Inc. and Domestic Violence Crisis Services. The agencies will use the funds to provide safe shelter for victims, investigate and arrest offenders and to present awareness programs to curtail abuse and assaults.

“Domestic violence and sexual abuse destroy lives and tear apart families,” Ivey said. “I commend these organizations for the work they do every day to prevent domestic violence and assist victims.”

The Marshall County District Attorney’s Office Domestic Violence Unit ($63,344) will use funds to continue investigating domestic violence cases and prosecuting offenders.

Crisis Services of North Alabama ($53,086) provides services to victims in Jackson, Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties including evidence collection, forensic exams and helping to prosecute offenders.

Domestic Violence Crisis Services ($22,214) will use funds to provide shelter and financial assistance for victims seeking to break free of violent situations. The agency also maintains a 24-hour telephone call line, court advocacy and prevention programs. It serves victims in Cherokee, DeKalb and Marshall counties.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice. Each of the non-profit agencies also rely heavily on locally generated contributions.

“Gov. Ivey and ADECA are committed to working with these agencies to help victims overcome abusive situations,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.