Gov. Kay Ivey appoints new Limestone County Sheriff

Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday appointed Joshua McLaughlin to serve as Limestone County Sheriff.

McLaughlin serves as the chief investigator in the Limestone County District Attorney’s Office. His appointment is effective immediately.

Ivey's appointment has been anticipated since ex sheriff Mike Blakely was found guilty Aug. 2 on two counts in his criminal trial. Limestone County Coroner Mike West has been serving as acting sheriff in the interim.

Blakely's current term as sheriff was set to end Dec. 31, 2022. McLaughlin will serve until then.

“Joshua McLaughlin not only embodies the best qualities of a dedicated member of law enforcement, but also that of someone who is committed to serving their community, being a man of faith and of his family. I am proud to appoint Mr. McLaughlin to serve as Limestone County Sheriff,” Ivey said in a news release.

“He believes, first and foremost, in protecting his community, the rule of law and the rights of others. Throughout his career in law enforcement, he has proven to be an advocate for personal accountability, but also a believer in second chances.”

More from the release:

Mr. McLaughlin currently serves as the chief investigator in the Limestone County District Attorney’s Office, giving him wide-ranging experience in prosecuting criminal offenses. Before beginning in the DA’s Office in April 2014, Mr. McLaughlin has prior experience in the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office working as lieutenant narcotics investigator. He also is involved in various community and state outreach, including serving on the CASA of North Alabama Board of Directors, the executive committee of the Alabama District Attorney Investigators Association, the Independent Shooting Review Advisory Council and is a Sunday school teacher and children’s ministry leader at Lindsay Lane Baptist Church.

“The people of Limestone County deserve to have total confidence and trust in their elected officials, and I am confident that will be restored with Joshua McLaughlin,” Ivey added.