Gov. Kay Ivey: Mo Brooks doesn’t speak ‘for all Republicans, much less all Alabamians’

Gov. Kay Ivey

'I’ve long believed that as elected officials, we should be held to a higher level of accountability.'

Posted: Jan 8, 2021 6:01 PM
Updated: Jan 8, 2021 6:29 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says constituents possibly upset by comments U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks made before and after Wednesday’s riot and violence at the U.S. Capitol should let him know – maybe even at the ballot box.

She also said the member of the U.S. House of Representatives who represents much of North Alabama does not speak for everyone in her political party or her state.

Ivey also said she does not support efforts to remove President Donald Trump from office.

Brooks spoke at the rally of Trump supporters held before some of those assembled decided to breach barriers and riot in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Five people died during the violence – including an Athens man who had a medical emergency in the area. He was not part of the crowd that swarmed the Capitol. (Read more here)

And a Falkville man is charged with having Molotov cocktails at the rally. (Read more here)

Among some of Brooks’ comments that have drawn criticism at the rally to denounce what attendees call a fraudulent election of President-elect Joe Biden:

“Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass.”

“Now our ancestors sacrificed their blood, their sweat, their tears, their fortunes and sometimes their lives to give us, their descendants, an America that is the greatest nation in the world's history. … So I have a question for you: Are you willing to do the same?"

Trump also spoke at the rally.

Brooks has denounced the violence and said that Trump supporters who were part of the mob should be prosecuted. (Read more here)

But he’s come under fire for saying that the riot primarily consisted of Antifa members out to make Trump and his supporters look bad.

Ivey said this in a statement to WAAY 31:

“Everyone should be held accountable for the words they use. I’ve long believed that as elected officials, we should be held to a higher level of accountability.

“If the people of the 5th District believe their views are not being properly represented, then they need to express their disappointment directly to Congressman Brooks and, if necessary, hold him accountable at the ballot box.

“Moreover, it should be noted, he does not speak for all Republicans, much less all Alabamians.”

In her statement to WAAY 31, Ivey also touched on how Wednesday's violence has impacted her, and shared her hope for a peaceful path forward.

“Like all Americans, I am deeply saddened and troubled by the events that occurred on Wednesday in the seat of our republic. I extend heartfelt prayers to those who were killed and injured in the violence. All Americans need to press pause on divisive rhetoric, take a step back and do some deep soul-searching on how we got to this point of pain, ugliness and loss of life.

“One of the hallmarks of our system of government is the orderly transition of power after an election. Vice President Pence has stated that he has no intention of invoking the 25th Amendment, and I do not believe a partisan impeachment would do anything other than further divide our nation. Invoking the 25th Amendment would create more chaos and would only incite further violence. I join the president in calling for calm and stability and pledge the resources of our state to ensure a peaceful transition of government if they are needed.”

