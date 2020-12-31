Gov. Ivey urges Alabamians to be mindful ahead of severe weather threat

Gov. Kay Ivey is urging Alabamians to stay weather aware ahead of the severe weather threat overnight.

Two rounds of storms are expected after midnight to Friday morning. The first arrives just after midnight with heavy rain and frequent lightning. The second round arrives after 5 a.m., starting in Northwest Alabama.

Ivey tweeted Thursday afternoon, asking the public to “Stay home tonight if at all possible” and “Be smart out there, folks!”

In North Alabama, a line will move from west to east, where some storms could be strong and potentially severe. The main threats are heavy rain, lightning and strong straight-line winds upwards of 45-50 mph.

The tornado threat is very low but something WAAY 31 will continue to monitor.