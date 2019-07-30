Gov. Ivey to meet with Alabama Dept. of Environmental Management director concerning 3M issues

Governor Ivey will have a private meeting on August 6th with the director of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

The meeting will take place in Montgomery. Ivey's office said she wants to get up to speed on the issues and remain engaged in environmental matters at the state level, including the issues involving 3M.

Lance LaFleur sent a letter to the governor claiming inaccurate and incomplete reporting by the media for the agency's handling of the 3M issues, including the recent waste spill at their plant in Decatur.

3M is investigating former landfills in Morgan County for potentially dangerous chemicals. Read more about this here.

You can read the letter from Lance LaFleur here (WARNING: This letter contains profanity).