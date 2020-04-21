Gov. Ivey to Hold News Conference

Gov. Kay Ivey and State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris will hold a news conference Tuesday at 11 am., that's according to our ABC Affiliate in Birmingham.
The governor may provide new details on the reopening of Alabama's economy.
You can watch it live during WAAY 31 Midday news.
