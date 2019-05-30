Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Gov. Ivey signs legislation expanding Alabama's broadband services

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed two pieces of legislation aimed at improving and expanding broadband services across Alabama.

Posted: May 30, 2019 3:48 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed two pieces of legislation aimed at improving and expanding broadband services across Alabama.

The bills signed Thursday specifically target rural and small communities that are often underserved by high speed internet.

Ivey says it's imperative that the state provide students, hospitals and small businesses with the high speed broadband they need to "have success in the 21st Century world."

A bill sponsored by Republican Sen. Clay Scofield expands who can apply for grants used to improve broadband accessibility.

Another bill, sponsored by Republican Rep. Randall Shedd, allows electricity providers to use existing infrastructure to provide broadband services across the state.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events