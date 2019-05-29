Clear

Law lowers price of pistol permits in DeKalb County

Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

The new price takes effect at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Pistol permits just got cheaper in DeKalb County.

That's thanks to a bill Governor Kay Ivey signed into law on Wednesday that lowers the price. The new law lowers the permit price from $25 to $15.

The bill also sets the price for active first responders to $1 per year.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden lobbied for the bill, saying first responders should be able to defend themselves in any emergency situation.

