Gov. Ivey signs Alabama medical marijuana bill into law

Gov. Kay Ivey signed Alabama Senate Bill 236 on medical marijuana into law Monday, according to Gina Maiola's with the governor's office.
The law creates an oversight commission and process for the prescription of marijuana for people with qualifying medical conditions. It allows anyone with a valid medical cannabis card to not be criminally charged for possession of marijuana.
