Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office investigating after human skull found by hikers Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Gov. Ivey signs Alabama medical marijuana bill into law

Gov. Ivey signed the bill into law on Monday.

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 3:51 PM
Updated: Jun 10, 2019 4:03 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Gov. Kay Ivey signed Alabama Senate Bill 236 on medical marijuana into law Monday, according to Gina Maiola's with the governor's office.

The law creates an oversight commission and process for the prescription of marijuana for people with qualifying medical conditions. It allows anyone with a valid medical cannabis card to not be criminally charged for possession of marijuana.

MOBILE AND APP USERS CAN READ THE BILL HERE

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events