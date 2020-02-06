Gov. Ivey seeks pause on gambling debate, says facts needed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she will not consider a gambling compact with an Alabama tribe until she gets findings from a new work group later this year.
Ivey said she was creating a work group to study gambling proposals and revenue projections.
She also urged lawmakers to hold off on debate on a state lottery as well. However, some lawmakers indicated they may push forward in the hopes of getting a lottery before voters in November.
