Gov. Ivey seeks pause on gambling debate, says facts needed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she will not consider a gambling compact with an Alabama tribe until she gets findings from a new work group later this year.

Ivey said she was creating a work group to study gambling proposals and revenue projections.

She also urged lawmakers to hold off on debate on a state lottery as well. However, some lawmakers indicated they may push forward in the hopes of getting a lottery before voters in November.