MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is recovering after undergoing surgery for a broken shoulder.
The governor's office says the surgery was completed Thursday. The governor broke her shoulder last week after being tripped by her dog Missy.
Ivey gave her State of the State address with her arm in a sling.
Spokeswoman Gina Maiola said the governor's surgery went well and she looks forward to getting back to work.
Last year, the governor announced she had been diagnosed with early stage lung cancer and was being treated with radiation. Her office said in January that medical scans showed a good response to treatment and that her doctor considered her cured.
Related Content
- Gov. Ivey recovering after surgery for broken shoulder
- Cam Newton has shoulder surgery
- Vols' Lamonte Turner undergoes another shoulder surgery
- Gov. Ivey signs ethics exemption into law
- Gov. Kay Ivey dismisses health record issue
- Gov. Kay Ivey responds to gay accusations
- Alabama Gov. Ivey announces inauguration theme
- Read: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's inaugural speech
- Alabama Gov. Ivey appoints new communications director
- Former US President Jimmy Carter has surgery for broken hip
Scroll for more content...